Agriculture research must reach farmers, Chouhan tells agricultural universities

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called on agricultural universities to ensure that research conducted in laboratories translates into solutions for farmers in the field.

Chouhan was speaking at the inauguration of the 36th Annual Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities in New Delhi. The two-day conference, being held on August 25 and 26, is focused on “Reimagining Agricultural Higher Education for ViksitBharat@2047.” Vice-chancellors of agricultural universities, senior officials from the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and scientists are attending the conference.

Chouhan said the success of agricultural education should be assessed by the knowledge and skills created and the improvement it brings to farmers, rather than by the number of degrees awarded.

He called for stronger links between agricultural universities, ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), industry and farmers to take research from laboratories to fields. He also asked universities to set clear targets, prepare action plans and measure their outcomes.

The minister said agricultural education needs to respond to current challenges, including climate change, global warming, technological changes, emerging diseases and soil health.

The conference is also examining the employment outcomes of agricultural education. Agriculture Minister of State Ram Nath Thakur said that around 25 lakh students had graduated from agricultural universities over the past decade, but only about 8 lakh had found tangible employment, according to data discussed at the conference. Chouhan said universities should maintain clear data on where their graduates go after completing their studies.

Chouhan also called for agricultural universities to prepare students to become entrepreneurs, innovators and job creators, rather than focusing only on conventional employment.

The conference is discussing reforms covering student-centric education, faculty development, institutional strengthening, research, innovation and academic quality. One proposal under discussion is greater use of Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) at state agricultural universities to help move research towards practical technologies and innovations.