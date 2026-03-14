Agriculture and allied sectors key to Vision 2047: CM Naidu

Ryots should focus on conservation of water to offset El Nino threat: CM

The Chief Minister said water security remains a key focus area. Reservoirs across the State currently hold about 65% water storage, which will meet irrigation needs for the ensuing Kharif season and support Rabi crop later. However, he cautioned that rainfall may be slightly lower this year due to the impact of El Nino. Hence, emphasis should be laid on water conservation, he said.

To strengthen irrigation water management, the NDA government has decided to take up desilting of canals across the State. Irrigation committees have also been formed and entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring canals and ensuring equitable water distribution, he said.

Polavaram will be completed by Godavari Pushkarams

The Chief Minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Polavaram Irrigation Project, describing it as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. “The irrigation project will be dedicated to the nation by the time of ensuing Godavari Pushkarams,” he said.