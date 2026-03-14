Agriculture and allied sectors key to Vision 2047: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening agriculture by promoting modern technology, improving water security and extending financial support to farmers, while releasing the third tranche of funds under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme.
Addressing farmers at a programme at Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, the Chief Minister said the State is moving forward in accordance with Vision 2047 to achieve Swarna Andhra by according top priority to agriculture and allied sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released PM Kisan funds to farmers across the country from Assam. In Andhra Pradesh, the State government has extended additional financial support through the Annadata Sukhibhava schme, he said.
Under the third tranche, Rs 6,000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers in the State. Of the total Rs 2,676 crore aid extended to farmers, Rs 1,800 crore is the State’s share.
With the release of the third tranche, the NDA government has deposited Rs 8,985.41 crore into farmers’ accounts this year, ensuring a total support of Rs 20,000 per farmer, Naidu highlighted.
Mentioning the fulfilment of the NDA election promise of extending support to small and marginal farmers, he said, “I am a farmer’s son with a strong commitment to agriculture.”
Adequate supply of water is being ensured for both agriculture and aquaculture, particularly in the Krishna delta. The government is also promoting modernisation of agriculture and extending support to farmers through farm equipment distribution and subsidies.
Farmers are now using drones to sow seeds and adopting drip irrigation for vegetable cultivation, he said.
Ryots should focus on conservation of water to offset El Nino threat: CM
The Chief Minister said water security remains a key focus area. Reservoirs across the State currently hold about 65% water storage, which will meet irrigation needs for the ensuing Kharif season and support Rabi crop later. However, he cautioned that rainfall may be slightly lower this year due to the impact of El Nino. Hence, emphasis should be laid on water conservation, he said.
To strengthen irrigation water management, the NDA government has decided to take up desilting of canals across the State. Irrigation committees have also been formed and entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring canals and ensuring equitable water distribution, he said.
Polavaram will be completed by Godavari Pushkarams
The Chief Minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Polavaram Irrigation Project, describing it as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. “The irrigation project will be dedicated to the nation by the time of ensuing Godavari Pushkarams,” he said.
Aquaculture farmers are getting power at Rs 1.50 per unit with the government providing subsidies amounting to Rs 810 crore. Agricultural equipment has been distributed to 25,187 farmers and a compensation of Rs 1,338 crore has been extended to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them due to vagaries of nature.
Horticulture crops such as Nuzvid mango, Araku coffee and Guntur chilli will be further promoted. A cocoa city will be developed on 500 acres in Eluru district. Food processing units are also being set up at Mallavalli to boost agri exports, he elaborated.
The Chief Minister announced plans to establish an Indian School of Agriculture to provide research, technology and advisory support to farmers and help improve their incomes. Referring to global developments, he said international conflicts have affected exports of certain agricultural products, including bananas and eggs. A Group of Ministers has been set up to monitor the situation and address emerging challenges. Emphasising the need to balance welfare with development, Naidu said economic growth will generate the resources required to sustain welfare programmes while improving infrastructure and public services across the State.
The story is reported by Y Brahmaji of The New Indian Express