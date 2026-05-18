Gopal Ji Trivedi recognised with posthumous Padma Shri

New Delhi: Renowned agricultural scientist and former Vice-Chancellor of Rajendra Agriculture University, Dr Gopal Ji Trivedi, will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to agricultural extension education, farmer empowerment, fish-based farming, maize productivity, and scientific litchi cultivation in Bihar.



He will be conferred with the Padma Shri during the first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the country's prestigious civilian honours.



Popularly known as "Gaon Purush" and "Kishan Mitra," he dedicated his life to improving rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices at the grassroots level.