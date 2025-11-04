Agricultural education and training strengthen India’s farm sector transformation

Agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, providing livelihoods to nearly half of the population and contributing about 18 percent to the national GDP.

With the country aiming for a 5 percent agricultural growth rate under the vision of “Viksit Krishi aur Samruddh Kisan” (Developed Agriculture and Prosperous Farmer), strengthening education, research, and training has become central to driving productivity and sustainability in the sector.

At the heart of India’s agricultural advancement stands the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — the apex body for agricultural research and education, established in 1929 under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

ICAR coordinates research and higher education across agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal sciences, overseeing a vast network of 113 national research institutes and 74 agricultural universities.

Through its 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR ensures technology transfer to farmers while maintaining academic standards via the ICAR Model Act (Revised 2023) and institutional accreditation through the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board.