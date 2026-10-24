Agniveer recruitment rally to be held from October 31 in Chitradurga

Bengaluru: The Indian Army’s Bengaluru Headquarters has announced that the Agniveer recruitment rally (for men) will be conducted at the Onake Obavva Stadium in Chitradurga. The Agniveer recruitment rally, conducted for shortlisting candidates to the national armed forces, will be held from October 31 to November 3, 2026.

Candidates can find the details of age, education, and other criteria for enrolment in the specified categories in the Indian Army in the rally notification published by the Bengaluru recruiting office. The notice was released on February 13. The result of online common entrance examination is published on the official portal at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army has released admit card to the shortlisted candidates, and will also be available at the aforementioned website, for which candidates can log into their individual accounts with their registered email IDs. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to any intermediaries.

Candidates stand out in the screeening from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru South, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, and Vijayanagara will participate in the rally.