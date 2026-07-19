Maharashtra Agniveer Recruitment: Rally for candidates in 8 districts from July 20

Mumbai: The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Mumbai, has announced that the Agniveer recruitment rally for candidates belonging to eight districts of Maharashtra will be held from July 20.
The residents of Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Raigad can participate in the recruitment drive, which will be held at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad sports stadium in Mumbra in Thane, an official statement issued on Monday said.
The recruitment rally is being organised for candidates who are successful in the Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) conducted under the Agnipath Scheme, the results of which are expected to be declared shortly.
Admit Cards/Call Letters for the physical fitness test (PFT), physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency-related events, medical examination and other rally procedures will be issued online to shortlisted candidates.
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official Indian Army recruitment website and check their registered e-mail IDs and mobile phones for updates regarding the declaration of results and availability of admit cards/call letters, the statement said.
They should download and print their admit cards immediately upon availability and carefully follow all instructions mentioned therein, it added.
Candidates should ensure all requisite original documents, educational certificates, domicile certificate, caste certificate (where applicable), character certificate and other documents specified in the admit card are kept ready well in advance to avoid any inconvenience during reporting at the rally.
All candidates are advised to maintain the required standards of physical fitness and medical health and report strictly on the date and time mentioned in their respective admit cards, it said.
No candidate will be permitted to participate in the recruitment process on any date other than that specified in the admit card, it said.
Candidates are cautioned not to fall prey to unscrupulous individuals or touts who may falsely claim to secure recruitment into the Indian Army, it said.
"Recruitment in the Indian Army is fair, transparent, merit-based and entirely computerised. Selection is made solely on the basis of the candidate's performance and eligibility. No person or agency can influence the selection process," the statement asserted.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.