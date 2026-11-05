Agnipath scheme revised: 75% of Agniveers to get two-year extension and fresh chance at regular service

The Union Cabinet has approved a major change to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, allowing the 75% of Agniveers who are not initially selected for regular service to continue in the armed forces for another two years.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision on November 4, following the Cabinet's approval. The additional engagement period will take the total service tenure of these Agniveers from four to six years.

At the end of the extended period, those willing to continue will be offered another opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria.

The revised arrangement, described by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a 'Second Tour of Duty', will also provide higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits.