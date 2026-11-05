Agnipath scheme revised: 75% of Agniveers to get two-year extension and fresh chance at regular service

The Union Cabinet has approved a major change to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, allowing the 75% of Agniveers who are not initially selected for regular service to continue in the armed forces for another two years.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani announced the decision on November 4, following the Cabinet's approval. The additional engagement period will take the total service tenure of these Agniveers from four to six years.
At the end of the extended period, those willing to continue will be offered another opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria.
The revised arrangement, described by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a 'Second Tour of Duty', will also provide higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits.
What changes under the revised Agnipath scheme?
Under the original Agnipath scheme, introduced on June 14, 2022, young people were recruited into the Army, Navy and Air Force for an initial four-year tenure.
At the end of this period, up to 25% of each batch could be selected for regular enrolment based on merit, performance and organisational requirements. The remaining 75% were required to leave the armed forces and received a one-time Seva Nidhi payment.
The revised arrangement retains the initial selection of 25% for regular service. However, the remaining 75% will now be offered an additional two-year engagement period.
After completing six years, they will have another opportunity to join the regular forces, provided they are willing and meet the prescribed selection requirements. The government has not said that regular enrolment will be automatic for everyone completing the extended tenure.
Why has the government changed the scheme?
The decision follows four years of performance assessments and feedback from the armed forces on the Agniveer recruitment model.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the assessment found positive results in physical fitness, motivation, discipline, technological adaptability and skill development among Agniveers.
The armed forces recommended an additional engagement period for the 75% who would otherwise have exited after four years. The Cabinet approved the proposal after reviewing the recommendations and the requirements of the services.
The government said the revised arrangement seeks to balance the career aspirations of Agniveers with the operational requirements of the armed forces. It also aims to retain trained personnel for a longer period.
General Subramani said the first batch was nearing the completion of its four-year tenure and that the scheme had provided for periodic reviews since its introduction.
First batch of Agniveers approaches completion of tenure
The timing of the decision is significant because the first batch recruited under the Agnipath scheme is approaching the end of its initial four-year service period.
More than 18,000 personnel from the first batch were expected to complete their tenure by the end of 2026. Their exits were scheduled in phases across the three services, beginning in November.
The revised arrangement gives personnel who are not selected in the initial 25% another period of service and a further opportunity to qualify for regular enrolment.
What is the Seva Nidhi package?
Under the original scheme, Agniveers who complete four years without being selected for regular service receive a Seva Nidhi package.
The package comprises the Agniveer's contribution to the corpus, an equivalent contribution from the government and applicable interest. The original scheme provided for an estimated exit package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh, including interest, exempt from income tax.
Under the revised arrangement, those opting for the additional two years will receive higher remuneration and an enhanced Seva Nidhi package. The government has not yet published a detailed revised pay structure or the exact amount of the enhanced package.
What is the Agnipath scheme?
The Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme on June 14, 2022, to recruit young personnel into the three armed services for a short-term engagement.
Under the original framework:
Candidates between 17½ and 21 years of age were eligible to apply, subject to the prescribed recruitment conditions.
Recruits served for four years, including training.
Up to 25% of each batch could be selected for regular enrolment.
The remaining personnel exited after four years and received the Seva Nidhi package.
Agniveers received skill certificates and other support intended to help them pursue employment after leaving the armed forces.
The scheme was introduced to create a younger profile for the armed forces, reduce long-term salary and pension commitments, and bring personnel with technological skills into military service.
Its short tenure and the limited number of regular positions had drawn criticism from military aspirants and opposition parties. The revised arrangement changes the exit pathway for the 75% who are not selected initially, while retaining the original four-year entry structure and merit-based selection process.
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Agnipath scheme will continue under the revised arrangement.