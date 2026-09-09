Agentic AI and quantum systems will anchor next phase of enterprise finance, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra is committed to delivering the benefits of emerging digital financial technologies to common citizens, farmers, women entrepreneurs, startups, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
He stated that Agentic AI and Quantum Technology will provide a new direction to financial inclusion.
Speaking at the 'Global Fintech Fest 2026 ' here, the Chief Minister highlighted the immense potential of Agentic AI, tokenisation, and quantum technology to revolutionise the financial sector.
CM Fadnavis recalled that during last year's Global Fintech Fest, the state expressed its resolve to make Maharashtra the country's first 'Tokenised State.' Moving decisively in that direction, the state government has initiated work on drafting the 'Maharashtra Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Asset Act (DELTA Act).' This legislation will establish the necessary legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and real estate assets. Experts from SEBI, BSE, NSE, industry, technology, law, and academia are actively participating in this process.
Tokenisation, he noted, converts capital locked in real estate into productive economic opportunities, boosting transparency, liquidity, and economic growth by unlocking illiquid assets. The Chief Minister asserted that the future of global finance is taking shape in India, particularly in Mumbai. As the nation's financial capital, Mumbai is rapidly advancing toward becoming an emerging global fintech capital.
Referring to this year's theme, 'Potential of Impact,' he stressed that converting technological capabilities into real-world impact is the need of the hour. Having established a global benchmark through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India must now focus on democratising access to credit, investments, ownership rights, and financial information.
CM Fadnavis noted that modern technology holds the power to provide high-quality financial insights to an industry in Kolhapur, a farmer in Vidarbha, or a woman entrepreneur in Pune, on par with major financial institutions.
Elaborating on Agentic AI, the Chief Minister envisioned a future where an entrepreneur’s AI assistant could assess financial needs and recommend optimal solutions, while farmers receive financial advice in their mother tongue. However, he emphasised that while AI works for citizens, ultimate control must remain in human hands.
Highlighting Maharashtra’s financial, technical, and infrastructural strengths, CM Fadnavis pointed out that Mumbai hosts the country’s largest financial ecosystem, Pune serves as a hub for technical talent, and Navi Mumbai is emerging as a centre for data infrastructure and global connectivity. The state is building a robust ecosystem around artificial intelligence, data centres, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, and universities.
He urged industry leaders to view Maharashtra not merely as a market, but as a laboratory for innovation. The CM invited solutions in agriculture, MSMEs, urban development, healthcare, mobility, financial inclusion, fraud prevention, and public finance management, assuring full state support for large-scale testing. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set a global standard for digital financial infrastructure, and the world is eagerly watching India's next financial revolution.
Reaffirming the state's commitment, CM Fadnavis assured that Maharashtra will act as a pioneer, serving as the largest 'real-world testbed' for next-generation fintech solutions and striving to realise PM Modi's vision of turning Mumbai into the fintech capital of the world.
During the event, in the presence of the Chief Minister, agreement documents were exchanged between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), SEBI, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding their expansion in BKC.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.