Agentic AI and quantum systems will anchor next phase of enterprise finance, says Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis recalled that during last year's Global Fintech Fest, the state expressed its resolve to make Maharashtra the country's first 'Tokenised State.' Moving decisively in that direction, the state government has initiated work on drafting the 'Maharashtra Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Asset Act (DELTA Act).' This legislation will establish the necessary legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and real estate assets. Experts from SEBI, BSE, NSE, industry, technology, law, and academia are actively participating in this process.