Ageing world puts pressure on jobs, retirement security and healthcare systems: WEF



The paper urged communities to develop initiatives that build lasting capacity rather than provide only short-term relief. It proposed a five-stage model to help communities turn longevity-related challenges into lasting solutions. It begins with identifying local needs and testing small-scale pilot programmes, followed by developing long-term projects that build resilience.

Successful initiatives can then be adapted by other communities and organisations, before their impact is presented to policymakers and the private sector to encourage wider adoption and systemic change.

The report said such initiatives should consider their impact over at least a 10-year horizon and help build systems that support financial resilience, healthy ageing and participation across generations.