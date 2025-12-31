Agartala Smart City projects to ensure better civic services: CM Saha

Agartal: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the BJP government is committed to earning the trust and confidence of people across all regions through sustained development work, with a special focus on clean drinking water and improved civic services under the Agartala Smart City initiative.

Addressing a foundation stone–laying ceremony for five key projects at the Netaji Adarsha Shiksha Mandir premises in Agartala, Saha said the state government represents the people of all parts of the state and is implementing various schemes to address their day-to-day problems.

“The state government is working through multiple planned initiatives to deliver essential facilities such as food, clothing, housing, drinking water and electricity to the doorsteps of the people,” the Chief Minister said.