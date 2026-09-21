Agartala medical college gets Centre's nod for 100 more MBBS seats: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that the Centre has approved an increase in the MBBS seat capacity at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) from 150 to 250 for the 2026-27 academic session.
With the addition of 100 seats, the total number of MBBS seats in Tripura's medical colleges has risen from 400 to 500, he said.
Saha said another private medical college with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS students is in the pipeline in Dhalai district.
The AGMC functions from the premises of GBP Hospital, the state's premier healthcare institution.
Saha said the increase in seats would create greater opportunities for students and further strengthen Tripura's medical education and healthcare infrastructure.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for their support in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.
With the increase, AGMC has joined the group of medical colleges across the country with an intake capacity of 250 MBBS students, the maximum permissible under the norms of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Saha said.
He cited Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, SMS Medical College in Jaipur, Madras Medical College and King George's Medical University in Lucknow among institutions with a 250-seat MBBS intake.
"A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow," Saha said.
The state government has also decided to establish a full-fledged medical university to oversee the three medical colleges, including the fully government-run AGMC, as well as nursing colleges and paramedical institutions.
GBP Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr Kanak Chawdhury said a team had been working to secure the NMC's approval for the additional 100 MBBS seats.
"We are in the process of appointing around 25 new faculty members for the new project and creating the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the additional medical students. The approval is a big thing for the state's medical education," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.