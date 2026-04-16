After war disruption, Ukraine moves to reconnect with Indian students

Ukraine has launched the “Ukraine Education Hub” in India, marking a renewed effort to reconnect with Indian students and revive academic engagement disrupted by the war. The initiative, led by the Indo-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was inaugurated on April 14, 2026.

Speaking at the launch, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, said the platform is designed to make Ukrainian higher education more accessible and transparent for Indian applicants. He noted that the hub will act as a bridge between students and institutions, helping them navigate courses, admissions, and academic options more clearly.

A centralised access point

The Ukraine Education Hub is positioned as a one-stop platform offering detailed information on universities, programmes, and admission processes. For Indian students considering overseas education, the initiative aims to reduce uncertainty and improve decision making.

Beyond student outreach, the platform also seeks to enable collaboration between Indian and Ukrainian institutions through academic partnerships and exchange programmes, with a focus on strengthening long-term educational ties.

Rebuilding after disruption

Ukraine was a major destination for Indian students, particularly in medical education. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 Indian students were enrolled in Ukrainian universities, many pursuing MBBS and other healthcare courses.

The conflict forced thousands to return to India, disrupting academic pathways and raising concerns about safety and continuity. The launch of the hub signals Ukraine’s attempt to restore confidence and re-establish itself as a viable study destination.

Officials said universities are operating under enhanced safety measures, including equipped shelters and emergency systems. Several institutions have also been relocated from high-risk regions to relatively safer areas.