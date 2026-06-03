After Saket building collapse, students face anxious calls and pressure to shift

New Delhi: For students living in the Saidulajab area of the capital, Saturday's multi-storey building collapse has left behind lingering fears about safety with worried parents and relatives checking on them constantly and urging them to move elsewhere.
The area in Saket is a bubbling students' hub filled with paying guests, hostels and student rental homes along with cafes and canteens. The building, which came crashing down on Saturday, housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, and construction work was underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse.
Six people were killed and eight injured in the collapse.
"Three days have passed since the collapse, but my family's fear has not gone. I stay in the adjacent lane and I still remember the sound of the structure coming down," said Ankit Kumar, a 26-year-old medical aspirant.
He said the crash was so loud that many residents rushed out to see what had happened. "It was an extremely loud crash and many of us rushed out of our rooms to see what had happened. Even now, my parents call me several times a day asking whether I am safe and how things are."
Kumar further said relatives and friends from his hometown have also been checking on him constantly. "My parents are now insisting that I shift to another PG. But as students, this is the best location for us," he said.
Riya Sharma, a medical student, said her family members have repeatedly sought reassurance about her safety since the incident.
"Since that day, I have been receiving calls from family members who keep asking whether my accommodation is safe," she said.
She said her coaching teachers also contacted students after the collapse.
Sharma said her parents are also encouraging her to look for another accommodation. "My parents want me to start looking for another place to stay, but shifting is not easy in the middle of course preparation. There is definitely a sense of anxiety among students living in the area."
Another PG resident, who requested anonymity, said the incident had changed how students view the buildings around them.
"I am still getting calls from relatives asking whether everything is alright. The incident grabbed national headlines and many people knew that I live in this locality, so naturally they were concerned," the student said.
Another student added that many others in the area are facing similar pressure. "The incident has created a feeling of uncertainty because nobody wants to imagine something like this happening again," the student said.
The collapse has also drawn curious visitors to the area, according to local autorickshaw drivers.
"Many passengers specifically ask us to take them from near the site because they want to see the building and understand how such a major incident took place," said Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver who stays near the Saket metro station.
"We have been making regular trips there. Even people who have no connection to the area want to have a look for themselves," he added.
Another autorickshaw driver, Sunil, said some visitors spend time observing the area before leaving.
"Some stay there for a few minutes, take photographs and talk to local residents before leaving. There is still a lot of public interest in the incident," he added.
A police official deployed at the site said people continue to visit the area out of curiosity. "Many come to see the damaged structure and understand the scale of the incident."
The official said personnel remain deployed to maintain security at the site.
"We have personnel deployed to ensure that nobody enters unsafe or restricted sections. There is a steady flow of curious visitors throughout the day," the official added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.