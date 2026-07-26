After Pradhan exit, Sonam Wangchuk urges deep education and governance reforms

Gurugram, Haryana (IANS): In the aftermath of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Saturday that the Central government should now work towards reforms in both the education system as well as governance.
Speaking to reporters hours after Pradhan tendered his resignation following widespread students' agitation, Wangchuk welcomed the step taken by the Union government and Pradhan himself.
"I congratulate all my fellow countrymen, this is a victory for democracy that we witnessed today," he said while urging youngsters to continue to "safeguard democracy" in India in the future as well.
Wangchuk also said: "I want to congratulate the youth of the country and thank our Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team and brothers and sisters who raised this issue first, as well as the volunteers who supported them. I honour all the students, youth, and elders from across the country who stood up for democracy. And most importantly, the way they maintained peace where these protests were taking place."
However, he mentioned that certain unfortunate incidents of violence took place during the agitation.
"I hope that this peace is maintained and no untoward incident takes place anywhere," Wangchuk said while asserting that the power of democracy could be displayed due to peaceful protests and not due to violence.
"There can be no weapon against peace and therefore please continue to maintain that," he stressed.
He also appealed the agitators to maintain "humility following the movement's victory" as this is what "displays one's character".
Moreover, the climate activist said: "While we have received a response, now focus should be on educational reforms as nation-building cannot take place with just one resignation."
"I have full faith that the way the Union government took this decision, it will also work towards reforms, not only in the education system but also in governance. I hope that from now on, there will be a change in the method of governing the country," he added.
He hoped that "instead of fear, the country will now be run with love and affection and in the path of truth".
Wangchuk expressed optimism that from now onwards corruption in any form will be abolished and India will set an example for the world to follow.
"It will transform into a 'Vishwaguru' for real. I hope that this is the beginning of a new India," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.