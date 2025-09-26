After H-1B visa fee hike, US Senator calls to end work permits for student visa holders

Explaining the decision, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the higher cost was meant to discourage firms from using H-1B visas for training roles.

“A company that wants to buy an H-1B visa… it’s USD 100,000 per year. No longer will you put trainees on an H-1B visa – it’s just not economic anymore. If you’re going to train people, you’re going to train Americans,” he said.

The administration has also indicated that the H-1B lottery system could soon be scrapped.

Germany opens doors wider for Indians

Even as the US tightens its rules, Germany has underlined its commitment to predictable and stable migration policies, particularly for skilled workers from India, said a report by Mint.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann highlighted that Indians in Germany are thriving, saying, “Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German. And that’s pretty good news. Because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare.”

Ackermann added that Germany does not “change our rules fundamentally over time,” and stressed that highly skilled Indians remain welcome in the country.