After exam cancellations, Jharkhand student leader launches ‘second stage’ push for leak-proof recruitment law

"We want recruitment examinations which are secure from any kind of paper leaks. Government must now guarantee a system that leaves no room for future paper leaks, issues in question paper setting, or any form of malpractice during examinations. We should be assured that those indulging in such acts will be given the harshest punishment and a law should be passed by the state Assembly in this regard. If required, the Constitution may be amended to achieve this objective. This is the second stage of our fight," Mahto said.