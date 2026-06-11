After Delhi, U'khand govt offers free bus ride for permanent residents appearing for NEET-UG re-exam

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced free travel in state Transport Corporation buses for permanent residents of the state set to appear in the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination on June 21. The decision comes days after a similar promise made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the candidates appearing for the exam can avail the facility by showing their admit card and may travel free in ordinary-category buses from two days before the exam until the exam date, and for up to two days after the exam while returning from the exam centre to their home or place of residence.