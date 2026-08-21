After alleged attack on activists at Rajasthan school, CJP co-convener issues 48-hour ultimatum to education minister

Jaipur, Rajasthan (IANS): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka has launched a sharp attack on the Rajasthan government following an alleged assault on CJP activists who had gone to inspect the condition of a government school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village, Sanganer.
Ranka has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the attack and the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar. He warned that failure to act would trigger a major agitation by the CJP across Rajasthan.
Describing the incident, Ranka alleged that CJP activists had gone to Rampura-Kanwarpura to assess the poor condition of a government school that, according to him, has been functioning from a buffalo shed for several years.
Ranka said the team had also visited the school last year and found the situation unchanged. However, he alleged that on Friday, people associated with the BJP were present before the activists arrived and that the team was suddenly attacked.
"Our activists were attacked despite the police being informed. The windows of our vehicles were smashed, mobile phones were destroyed, a female activist was assaulted, and even my shirt was torn," Ranka said.
He further claimed that one team member suffered a fractured arm and that the activists were also subjected to stone-pelting. Ranka described the incident as a "dark day" for democracy in Rajasthan and directly addressed Education Minister Madan Dilawar.
"You have only 48 hours. The accused must be arrested immediately, and the order restricting public inspections of schools must be withdrawn," Ranka said.
He warned that if the demands were not met, the CJP would launch an intense agitation across Rajasthan. "This time, the fight will not be limited to schools. We will also demand the resignation of Madan Dilawar," he said.
Ranka alleged that women members of the CJP team were also subjected to stone-pelting and that their mobile phones were damaged.
He claimed that the police remained passive despite the alleged attack and accused the attackers of acting in a pre-planned manner at the behest of the Education Minister. "Our volunteers suffered injuries, and our vehicles were vandalised. Even elderly people threw stones at women members of our team and smashed their phones," Ranka alleged.
These allegations could not be independently verified. A commotion broke out on Friday morning in Rampura-Kanwarpura near Sanganer after CJP activists arrived to inspect a government school.
According to the CJP, the team was assessing the school's infrastructure and condition. The situation reportedly escalated when local villagers objected to the activists' presence and refused to allow them to enter the school premises.
Tensions intensified after Ranka arrived at the spot, with both sides becoming involved in a confrontation.
The CJP has alleged that its activists were chased and assaulted and that vehicles and mobile phones were damaged during the incident.
Further details regarding the identities of those involved and any police action are awaited.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.