After 3 years of turmoil, TGPSC Group 1 candidates to receive appointment letters

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 26, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will give out employment letters to Group 1 applicants selected by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad.

During a teleconference, the chief minister announced that 562 candidates will receive letters. Recruitment was for 563 positions; however, one remained unfilled due to high court orders. The shortlisted candidates will work in 18 departments.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed officials to finish certificate verification by Friday and enable two family members per candidate to attend the programme. The majority of appointments are in the Revenue, Home, and Panchayat Raj departments, The New Indian Express reported.

This is the first batch of the TGPSC Group 1 officers to be inducted into the service since the state was formed in 2014.

TGPSC Group 1 exam — a sordid history

While the notification for the TGPSC Group 1 vacancies was issued in December 2022, and the Preliminary exam was conducted in January the following year, the exam had to be cancelled due to a paper leak, sparking massive protests in the state.

The TGPSC Group 1 Prelims was redone in June 2023, but was cancelled by the Telangana High Court as candidates alleged that their biometric information was not collected during the exam.

After the current government, led by Revanth Reddy and the Indian National Congress (INC), came to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, the TGPSC notified Group 1 vacancies in February 2024. The Preliminary round was conducted on June 9, 2024, with the Main exam being held in October that year.

However, the exam was not without controversy this time either, saddled with accusations of bias against Telugu-medium candidates, repeated identical marks, skewed distribution of top marks among certain exam centres, and other issues.

Therefore, in response to candidates’ petitions, a single-judge bench of the Telangana High Court set aside the mains exam results and directed TSPSC to manually re-evaluate all answer scripts on September 9, 2025.

Following this, the TGPSC appealed against the single-bench judgement to a Division Bench of the HC, which then stayed the order yesterday, September 25 — clearing the way for the TGPSC to release the final list of selected candidates.