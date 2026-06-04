After 233 years, girls to be admitted to St. Joseph's school; Historic boys' institution to become co-educational

Kozhikode: For the first time in its 233-year history, St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, will open its classrooms to girls, ending more than two centuries as an exclusively boys' institution.
Announcing the historic move, School Manager Fr. Pious Vachaparabil SJ said the institution is embracing the state government's co-education policy and preparing to transition from an all-boys school to a mixed-gender institution. Girls will be admitted to Plus One classes from the 2026-27 academic year and to Class V from the 2027-28 academic year in a phased manner.
The management has already begun making the necessary infrastructural arrangements, including separate washrooms and a dedicated rest room for girl students."This is a historic and transformative moment for our institution. For over two centuries, St. Joseph's has stood for excellence in education and character formation.
By opening our doors to girls, we are extending those opportunities to a wider section of society while remaining faithful to our educational mission," said Fr. Pious Vachaparabil SJ.Principal Fr. Sooraj Dominic SJ said,"We believe co-education will create a richer learning environment, promote mutual respect, and help students develop the social and interpersonal skills required in contemporary society.
The school is fully prepared to ensure a safe, supportive and academically vibrant atmosphere for all students," he said. Founded in 1793 under the leadership of Fr. Gabriel Gonsalves at the Mother of God Church premises in Kozhikode, St. Joseph's began as a European school for the children of employees of the British East India Company.
According to Education Department records, it is recognized as the oldest public school in Kerala.The institution came under the administration of the Carmelite Fathers in 1861, a period that witnessed significant expansion and development.
In 1894, the Jesuit Fathers assumed responsibility for the school, laying the foundation for the modern St. Joseph's institution known today.Over the decades, the school grew into one of Malabar's most respected centres of learning, earning distinction in academics, sports and cultural activities.
It successfully navigated major historical challenges, including the influenza pandemic of 1918, the Malabar Rebellion, and plague outbreaks.The school also has a proud association with India's freedom movement. Renowned freedom fighters including K. Kelappan and T. Balakrishnan served as teachers at the institution during the pre-Independence era. Today, St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School educates around 2,400 students and remains a landmark educational institution in Kerala.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.