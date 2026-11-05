Afghanistan’s education system faces widening access gaps: Report

Why is access to education a concern?

Girls remain excluded from formal education beyond Grade 6, with more than 2.6 million denied access to secondary education since 2021. Women are also excluded from university education. At the same time, boys’ participation is declining at both lower- and upper-secondary levels.

An estimated 53 per cent of primary-school-age children, 67 per cent of lower-secondary-age adolescents and 79 per cent of upper-secondary-age adolescents remain outside formal general education. The report notes that incomplete information on private, Islamic and alternative provision complicates these estimates.

Primary education remains the only level of formal schooling accessible to both girls and boys nationwide. Reported primary enrolment increased from 6.04 million in 2022 to 6.77 million in 2024, before falling to approximately 6.6 million in 2025. The primary gross enrolment ratio also declined from 95.4 per cent in 2024 to 91 per cent in 2025.