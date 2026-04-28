Civilian casualties reported in Afghanistan strikes, Kabul pushes back against Pakistan’s claims

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28 (ANI): Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and issued a formal protest over the cross-border strikes along the Durand Line.

According to an official statement posted on X, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said it handed over a protest letter condemning attacks by Pakistani forces on civilian targets and public infrastructure in areas near the university in central Kunar province.

Describing the incidents as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and territorial integrity, the ministry strongly condemned the strikes and termed them "contrary to international principles" and a "provocative act".

The Islamic Emirate also rejected Pakistan's assertion that the violence originated from Afghan territory, stating that the matter required a thorough investigation to determine the facts on the ground.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the attacks against civilians, considering them a clear violation of the country's territorial integrity, contrary to international principles, and a provocative act. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically rejects Pakistan's claims that the violence was initiated from the Afghan side and emphasises that the roots of the situation must be carefully investigated," the statement read.

Reiterating its position, the ministry said Afghanistan reserves the "legitimate right to defend its soil and people" and urged Pakistan to refrain from such actions. It also warned that continued "irresponsible actions" could lead to undesirable consequences.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again stresses that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reserves its legitimate right to defend its soil and people, calls on the Pakistani side to refrain from such actions, and reminds them that the continuation of such irresponsible actions will have undesirable consequences," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that "tens of civilians" were killed or injured in strikes carried out on Monday afternoon in areas of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan, including a university.

In a statement, UNAMA expressed concern over the reported attacks and stressed that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure, including educational facilities, must be protected at all times.

"UNAMA has documented tens of civilians killed or injured yesterday afternoon in strikes on areas of Asadabad, eastern Afghanistan, including a university," the mission stated in a post on X.

The UN body extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the incident.

"Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian sites, including educational facilities, must be protected at all times. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and wish a swift recovery to those injured," the statement added.