Afcons bags CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025

Mumbai : Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been conferred with two prestigious recognitions - Grand Award for Top Innovative Company and the Top Innovative Company in the Service Category (Large) - at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. These recognitions underscore the company's strong innovation-led incredible engineering and technical leadership in the infrastructure sector.

All participating 900 leading organisations and multinational companies underwent a rigorous three-stage evaluation process comprising an online application, assessor-led evaluation, and a Grand Jury review. The final evaluation involved a high-level Grand Jury of Directors of all major IITs & IIMs, Industry Leaders and International Experts, where the innovations were presented and deliberated.

