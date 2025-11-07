AFCAT-1 2026 notification out: Here’s how to register

The Indian Air Force has issued a short notification for the AFCAT‑1 2026 (Air Force Common Admission Test) recruitment drive, with online registration opening on November 11 and closing on December 9 for courses starting in January 2027.

This intake invites both male and female graduates to apply for positions as Group A Gazetted Officers across the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) streams.

Candidates seeking to join the Flying Branch must be aged between 20 and 24 years, while the age limit extends up to 26 years for the Ground Duty branches.

Educational requirements stipulate that applicants for the Flying Branch must hold a graduate degree and have passed 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. For the Ground Duty Technical stream, a relevant engineering qualification is necessary.

The selection process for AFCAT-1 2026 will consist of three stages: an online written examination, followed by an interview at the Air Force Selection Board, and a final medical examination.

Candidates can follow the given instructions to apply for AFCAT-1 2026 on the official website:

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in .

Click on the “AFCAT 1 2026” registration link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and create a login ID.

Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and communication details.

Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form.

Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The detailed notification, covering the exact number of vacancies, detailed eligibility specifications, exam pattern and other details, will be made available alongside or soon after the registration window opens.