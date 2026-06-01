Education revolution in Punjab transformed aspirations of students in govt schools: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said an education revolution in the state has transformed the aspirations of students studying in government schools and opened new avenues of opportunity for them.
Speaking at the 'Sitaare Zameen Te' programme here, where top-performing Class 8, 10 and 12 students were honoured, Mann asserted that the government schools are no longer struggling for recognition but are setting new benchmarks for excellence, confidence and opportunity across the country.
He was addressing the gathering during the event organised to felicitate top-performing students from districts across Punjab.
Congratulating the students for their outstanding achievements, Mann said, "Such functions were never organised in the past because previous governments never paid attention to education, particularly in government schools.
Earlier, students studying in these schools were often hesitant and uncertain about competing in examinations, but today they are excelling with confidence and proving their capabilities."
Highlighting his government's efforts to improve the quality of education, Mann said, "Our teachers are being sent abroad for specialised training where they learn modern teaching practices. After returning, they share this knowledge with students and fellow teachers, ensuring that global standards of education reach classrooms across Punjab.
This path-breaking initiative is rejuvenating the education system and bringing qualitative changes that directly benefit students. These teachers are acting as agents of change and strengthening the education revolution in Punjab, he said.
"This initiative enhances the expertise of teachers and equips them with modern methodologies to prepare students for future challenges and international competition," he said.
The results are visible today as students from Punjab are excelling in various fields and making their families proud, Mann said, adding that his government is placing special emphasis on imparting quality skill training to youth.
Calling upon students to remain grounded and hardworking, Mann said, "You should strive to become grass-rooters in life and not parachuters. Grass-rooters rise from the ground through hard work and determination and go on to conquer the world.
"For such hardworking individuals, the sky is the limit. Parachuters, on the other hand, descend from the sky and are destined to fall sooner or later. Your focus should always be on excellence, and our government will provide every possible support to help you achieve your goals, he said.
Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said when he assumed office, nearly four lakh children in Punjab had to sit on the floor during classes.
"Today, due to the concerted efforts of the Punjab government, not a single child has to sit on the floor to study.
"Punjab is now securing top positions in almost every national report related to the education sector."
AAP leader Manish Sisodia stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in the country's examination system.
"The outdated examination system in the country must be replaced. Paper leaks in NEET and other exams are ruining the futures of countless students. Instead of relying on a system rooted in the 19th century, examinations should evaluate the overall competence and capabilities of students rather than confining assessment to a three-hour test."
Sisodia further said, "The examination system must be aligned with the needs and abilities of 21st-century students so that their overall personality and potential can develop. For this transformation to take place, governments that prioritise and invest in education must be elected."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.