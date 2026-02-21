CPRG calls for advancing responsible AI adoption in classrooms

New Delhi: The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted a main summit event titled "Reimagining Education in the Age of AI" at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.



As per CPRG, "The event brought together policymakers, leading academicians, and industry experts. The panel explored the role of AI in reshaping learning, pedagogy, and institutional design to enable more personalised and inclusive education. The panel highlighted pathways to universal AI literacy for learners and educators."



"The discussion reflected the broader priorities of the India AI Impact Summit 2026," CPRG said in a statement.