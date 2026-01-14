Adrien Brody to debut on Broadway with ‘The Fear of 13’

Washington DC: Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is set to make his Broadway debut in 'The Fear of 13', a searing play about a wrongly convicted death row prisoner. He will debut alongside actress Tessa Thompson, according to Variety.



According to the outlet, "The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), a Pennsylvania native who spends more than two decades on death row for a rape and murder he insists he didn't commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), Nick shares the impulses and consequences that shaped his life. Described as "devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming," the show forces the pair to "confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination," according to the official logline.



Lindsey Ferrentino ("The Queen of Versailles") adapted the play from the 2015 documentary by British filmmaker David Sington.