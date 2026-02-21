Adopt natural farming to preserve environment: Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday stressed the need to adopt natural farming for preserving the environment and ensuring sustainable future for coming generations.

He was addressing the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Samman' event after presenting awards to select local autonomous bodies from across the state for outstanding work in environment protection. The event was organised by the state Environment and Climate Change Department.

"Adopt natural farming to preserve environment and ensure sustainable future for the next generations," said the governor, who also released a coffee table book on the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan along with 'The Climate Change Lexicon', a Marathi-English environmental glossary.