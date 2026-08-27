Adobe to offer free software access to students, teachers in 7 states; 7.8 million to benefit

"The partnership builds on Adobe's longstanding commitment to education in India, and supports the government's National Education Policy – which emphasises the use of digital tools and AI to help build creativity skills for future readiness – and complements the Union Budget 2026’s goal of creating two million jobs in the field of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) by 2030," said Mala Sharma, Global Vice President and General Manager, Education, Adobe.