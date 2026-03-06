Adobe makes Firefly, Photoshop free for Indian students

VMPL, New Delhi [India], March 6: Adobe announced free access to its leading creative and productivity applications including Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, and Acrobat for students at accredited higher education institutions across India during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam.

The announcement represents a strategic investment by the global technology leader to accelerate AI-driven creativity and productivity for India's next generation of talent.



Offering Comprehensive Access Beyond Software

Unlike traditional student discounts, Adobe's initiative provides free access to its industry-leading design and creative applications through accredited colleges and institutions, shifting from a paid subscription model to institution-based availability. This means students will not need to individually subscribe if their educational institution participates in the program.



The comprehensive, exclusive package includes free software access to Adobe Firefly as an all-in-one creative AI studio, Adobe Photoshop for industry-standard image editing, and Adobe Acrobat Pro for easy PDF management and next-gen document productivity.



Beyond applications, students receive structured curriculum designed around AI-first creative workflows, training modules for practical skill development across the full suite of Adobe tools within the program, certification pathways to improve employability, and access to the Federal

Government's Content Creator Labs initiative for hands-on learning.



Massive Scale Across Schools and Colleges

In partnership with the Indian Government, Adobe will offer its AI-based courses and industry-supported curriculum free of cost to thousands of schools and colleges across India, with Content Creator Labs being set up in these institutions to provide practical training to students.



The Content Creator Labs initiative, announced by the Indian Government as part of Union Budget 2026, aims to generate millions of jobs within the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030. Adobe's announcement directly supports this ambitious target by equipping students across India with industry-standard tools and training.



Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen served as a keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasizing Adobe's commitment to empowering Indian students with AI skills and highlighting that this initiative will help advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India.



Adobe's Partnership with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime

To maximise impact, Adobe India has partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to offer free, industry-relevant courses and certificates to learners across India.

This partnership extends Adobe Digital Academy to Indian students, providing pathways to careers in graphic design, video and visual effects, animation and gaming, marketing and advertising, media and entertainment, e-commerce and digital content, education technology, and technology sectors.

The structured learning approach ensures students do not just receive free software but develop marketable skills with recognised credentials that enhance their employability in India's rapidly growing digital economy.



Adobe Firefly: Choice and Flexibility in AI Models

Adobe Firefly integrates top industry AI models from partners including Google, OpenAI, Runway and more, giving students choice and flexibility with models and tools to generate content in their own unique style. This all-in-one creative AI studio represents the cutting edge of generative AI technology, enabling students to create professional-quality images, videos, graphics, animations, and a wide variety of other visual and audio content through text prompts.

For students pursuing careers in design, marketing, or content creation, building proficiency with Adobe Firefly is set to deliver real-world professional skills as well. This is because Adobe Firefly is characterized by its uniquely "commercially safe" generative AI, thanks in part to Adobe's LLMs (Large Language Models) being trained on fully managed, ethical data sets. By carefully controlling training data, Adobe ensures that all Firefly outputs are copyright-safe and are fully ready for commercial use.

The program also seeks to educate Indian students on the value of AI prompt engineering as a future-ready skill. Under the Content Creator Labs initiative, students will have access to Adobe's commercially safe generative AI models while also being able to work with other AI models, ensuring they learn to work with diverse AI technologies rather than being limited to a single approach.



This multi-model flexibility prepares students for real-world scenarios where different projects may benefit from different AI approaches, making them more versatile and employable upon graduation.



Revolutionizing India with AI Adoption in Education

The combination of free access, structured learning, industry certifications, and hands-on labs creates a comprehensive ecosystem of learning for Indian students, offering a tailored educational experience rather than merely distributing software licenses. This holistic approach maximises the likelihood that students will develop marketable skills during their experimentations with Adobe Firefly and engagement with AI skills like coding, creative design, and AI prompt engineering.

As India navigates its digital transformation and economic development, initiatives like Adobe's free student access demonstrate how public-private partnerships can accelerate national goals while creating outcomes that benefit students, industry, and the nation's broader creative economy

