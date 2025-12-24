Admissions Closing Soon for SIBM NOIDA's MBA Programme 2026; Registration Ends January 9

Noida: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) NOIDA, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced that admissions for its full-time MBA programme for the academic year 2026-28 are closing soon, with institute registration and payment scheduled to close on January 9, 2026 (Friday). Aspiring candidates are encouraged to complete their application process at the earliest to avoid missing this crucial deadline.



The results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) will be announced on January 9, 2026, marking a key milestone in the MBA admissions cycle. Candidates who successfully clear the SNAP cutoff and complete the application formalities for SIBM NOIDA within the stipulated timeline will be considered for the next stage of the selection process.



The shortlisting for the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) will be declared on January 19, 2026 (Monday). The GE-PI process will be conducted in two phases -- from February 9 to February 11, 2026, and again from February 25 to February 27, 2026 -- to ensure a comprehensive and fair evaluation of candidates. These rounds are designed to assess analytical thinking, communication skills, leadership potential, and overall managerial aptitude.

