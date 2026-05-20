Admission Overseeing Committee warns Karnataka medical colleges against unauthorised fee collection

Bengaluru: The Chairman of the Admission Overseeing Committee, Justice Ramachandra D Huddar, on Tuesday warned medical colleges in Karnataka against collecting unauthorised fees from students during undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.
The committee said it has received complaints that some medical colleges were collecting university fees from students despite the amount having been paid already to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) during seat allotment.
The KEA had directly remitted the university fee to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, it said.
The committee further alleged that certain colleges were demanding and collecting caution money deposits and other fees not permitted under the consensual agreement signed between the state government and the colleges.
As per the agreement, colleges are permitted to collect only a Skill Lab fee of Rs 30,000 and a Miscellaneous fee of Rs 15,000, the statement issued by Huddar stated.
The Admission Overseeing Committee has asked students aggrieved by such demands, or those who have already paid university fees, caution money deposits or any other unauthorised fees, to approach the committee for redressal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.