Symbiosis Pune invites admissions via SET

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune, a premier undergraduate management institute and a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the opening of admissions for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) - Honours / Honours with Research programmes and Global BBA programme for the academic year 2026-30. Admissions to SCMS Pune will be conducted through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2026.

The last date for online registration and payment for SET is April 15, 2026. The SET-General examination will be conducted on May 02 and May 10, 2026, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The SET results will be declared on May 20, 2026, followed by the shortlist announcement on May 25, 2026. The online Personal Interaction (PI) process will take place from June 01 to June 13, 2026, and the final merit list will be published on June 18, 2026. The last date for payment to SCMS Pune (online/offline) is May 18, 2026, and the programme will commence on July 31, 2026. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable SET registration fee of ₹2,250 per test, along with a programme-specific registration fee of ₹1,000, exclusive of applicable government taxes, as per the instructions on the registration portal.