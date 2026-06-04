Admission control rooms to be set up across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Principal secretary of school education department B Chandra Mohan has directed all district collectors to establish district-level control rooms by June 5 and ensure 100 per cent enrolment of students in higher education/technical institutions. The initiative was first implemented last year.

In his communication, Chandra Mohan said the control rooms must be headed by an officer in the rank of deputy collector, and the programme conducted from June to October 2026. It should cover all 5,44,540 students who enrolled in Class XII during the 2025-26 academic year, including 3,55,046 students from government schools and 1,89,494 students from government-aided schools.

According to sources, officials in the district-level control rooms would use EMIS data to trace students who have not applied for higher education, failed or missed board examinations, or have not registered for supplementary examinations and take efforts to remove the impediments that prevent them from pursuing higher education.