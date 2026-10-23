Admiration for India's dynamism, diversity has only grown: Japanese envoy

"Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X while sharing details about the September 22 meeting.