Adivasi student body protests delay in relieving Mayurbhanj DEO

Baripada: The Mayurbhanj Adivasi Students' Association on Monday submitted a memorandum to the district collector, protesting the delay in relieving the district education officer (DEO) despite a state government transfer order issued more than a month ago.
In the memorandum, the association said the School and Mass Education Department had issued the transfer order for the Mayurbhanj DEO on May 21, but the officer has not yet been relieved from the post.
The student body urged the district administration to ensure the transfer order is implemented without further delay.