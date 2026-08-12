UP gov't committed to realising youth's dreams: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the youth on International Youth Day, describing them as the strong pillars of a "developed India" and assuring that the BJP-led state government would stand by them in realising their dreams.
In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Our young companions, full of energy, enthusiasm and limitless possibilities, are the strong pillars of a 'developed India'."
Greeting the youth on the occasion, he said, "May you touch new skies of success with your talent. Wherever you are, keep the basic mantras of skill, values and spirit of service in your heart."
The CM added, "The double-engine government will stand with you at every step to realise your dreams."
Adityanath prefaced his message with a Sanskrit verse from the Bhagavad Gita: "Shreyan swadharmo vigunah paradharmat swanushthitat, swadharme nidhanam shreyah paradharmo bhayavahah", which broadly emphasises following one's own duty rather than another's.
International Youth Day is observed every year on August 12 to draw attention to issues concerning young people and celebrate their potential as partners in today's global society.
The United Nations has designated "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations" as the theme for International Youth Day 2026. The theme recognises that while young people's lives are shaped by different national and local realities, they share aspirations for dignity, opportunity, meaningful participation, decent work, quality education and a sustainable future.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.