CM Adityanath directs tech-based surveillance in police recruitment to ensure transparency

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the use of technology-based surveillance during police recruitment processes to ensure that all selections are conducted with complete transparency, fairness and integrity, while strictly adhering to reservation norms.
The chief minister chaired a review meet of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Friday, the government said in a statement.
He said this year is significant in the endeavor to make the Uttar Pradesh Police more competent, modern, and effective, as the recruitment process for over 81,000 posts in state police is currently underway.
Adityanath said all recruitment and promotion processes must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, and the convenience of candidates and transparency must be the priority.
While commending the credible functioning of the recruitment board, he issued directives for regular monitoring and the optimal utilisation of technical resources.
The recruitment process for a total of 81,472 posts is currently underway through the board. Information on the progress of various selection processes was also provided during the review, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.