Adityanath calls 2026 'defining year', pitches UP as AI, tech investment hub

Adityanath noted that over 10 lakh citizens are being trained in AI through the 'AI Pragya' initiative. This programme has also led to the creation of thousands of new jobs.

Urging the youth to take an active role, Adityanath called on them to make a pledge for 2026. He encouraged them to spread awareness about computers and AI among at least five children in their neighbourhoods and to dedicate one hour every week to 'gyaan-daan'.

He added that the combined efforts of the government and citizens would not only help realise the dream of a developed Uttar Pradesh and establish the state as a global hub of science and technology.