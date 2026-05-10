Aditya Polytechnic students clinch state first rank and 17 top-50 positions in AP ECET 2026

Kakinada: Aditya Educational Institutions Vice-Chairman N Sathish Reddy said that students of Surampalem Aditya Polytechnic College have achieved state ranks in the ECET 2026 results. He stated that Aditya students delivered outstanding performance in the AP ECET 2026 examination, with the college's student securing the state first rank, along with ranks 4, 7, and 8 among the top 10 and a total of 17 ranks within the top 50.
He further stated that from the very first year, the institution provides focused placement training for students aiming for good jobs in reputed companies with attractive annual packages, while those interested in higher studies receive special coaching for ECET. "This systematic planning and extra attention from our faculty and staff have helped our students achieve such excellent ranks at the state level," said Dr Sathish Reddy.