Aditya-L1 reveals solar storm’s impact on magnetic shield

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) have decoded the impact of the solar storm on the Earth’s magnetic shield using the information obtained in the Aditya-L1 mission.

Of the many solar storms that occur, one of them had impacted the Earth’s magnetic field in October 24. The report titled- ‘Extreme Geoeffectiveness by the Turbulent Sheath of Interplanetary Coronal Mass Ejections (ICME) of the 2024 October Space Weather Event’, highlighted the data captured by Aditya-L1.

The scientists noted that the storm was caused by a massive eruption of solar plasma material from the Sun.