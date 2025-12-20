Adidvara Job Habba to connect PwDs with inclusive employers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: AssisTech Foundation (ATF) will host the Adidvara Job Habba at BMS College for Women in Basavanagudi on Saturday, bringing inclusive employers and job seekers with disabilities on to a single, technology-enabled hiring platform.

The event, supported by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens (DWDSC), the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) and the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), is aimed at expanding access to formal employment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across sectors.