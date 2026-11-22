Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced an allocation of Rs 2 crore for completing a research centre dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rs 1 crore for setting up a gaushala at the saint's birthplace temple and ashram in Nabadwip.
Adhikari, who visited Nabadwip to inaugurate the 'Ras Purnima' celebrations, also assured that the ferry ghat would be modernised within two months to facilitate regular ferry services and the movement of devotees.
After offering prayers at the birthplace temple of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the chief minister said he had reviewed the status of the incomplete research centre, which had been facing a fund crunch.
He said the ongoing expansion work and other proposed facilities, including the modernisation of the ferry ghat, would be completed within two months. He would visit Nabadwip again in the first week of February to review the progress, Adhikari added.
"I have proposed that they keep the plans ready. There will be no shortage of funds," Adhikari said, assuring the authorities associated with the ashram.
He said the research centre had remained incomplete due to a lack of funds and devotees had contributed towards taking forward some of the work.
Targeting the previous government, Adhikari alleged that it had neglected the religious and cultural significance of Nabadwip and instead allowed the opening of one country liquor outlet and eight foreign liquor shops in the town.
The chief minister was also scheduled to inaugurate several other temples and puja mandaps in Nabadwip during the day before returning to Kolkata.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.