Address aspirations of Ladakh's youth, engage with locals

Editorial (September 26), The New Indian Express

A seemingly Gandhian agitation for Ladakh’s statehood went sideways in the peaceful town of Leh as a sudden burst of protester fury snowballed into vandalism and a regrettable loss of lives.

The agitation was spearheaded by Sonam Wangchuk, who had begun a hunger strike on September 10. What’s said to have lit the fuse were concerns over the deteriorating health of some strikers, an administrative response perceived unsatisfactory, and some fiery speeches at the protest venue. However, the actual cause of the violence is a matter of detailed investigation.

Ladakh has been placed under curfew and Wangchuk has called off his protest. This is not the outcome he would have wanted. The engineer has inspired generations of scientists through phenomenal contributions to climate innovation and education reforms, which was showcased in the 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. Yet, now it has also emerged that the CBI is probing his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The demand for statehood, a separate legislature and Sixth Schedule rights germinated months after Ladakh was carved out of J&K as a separate Union Territory in 2019. The Sixth Schedule provides constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy to tribal areas.

If in the undivided J&K Ladakh was the region most ignored by the executive, the Union Territory status ignited a firestorm of aspirations.

The protests that followed created an unexpected congruence among the Buddhist-majority Leh and the Muslim-majority Kargil, who until then were like oil and water. Political and religious groups on both sides went on to set up a joint platform and hold multiple rounds of talks with the Union home ministry.

The unrest in Leh is yet another indication of the prevailing discontent among jobless youth who lack avenues to channelise their energies gainfully. Addressing their aspirations holistically with empathy is the only way forward.

Since Ladakh shares its borders with China and Pakistan, the Centre would understandably be wary of loosening its grip on the territory. Other innovative mechanisms could be thought of within the framework of the Constitution for seamless consultation with the locals on all matters instead of the Centre taking unilateral decisions through the Lieutenant Governor. As for Wangchuk, he too needs to be wisely engaged with.