Additional HPV doses arrive for Andhra Pradesh teens

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has received an additional consignment of 1.90 lakh doses of the HPV vaccine from the Centre, aimed at protecting adolescent girls aged 14–15 from cervical cancer.

Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav announced that this fresh supply follows the earlier batch of 1.90 lakh doses dispatched last month, bringing the total number of doses received by the state to 3.81 lakh.

According to official data, there are 3.45 lakh eligible girls across the state. So far, 1.14 lakh (33.19%) have been vaccinated.

District-wise distribution shows the coverage in Kurnool (6,785), Nellore (6,726), Kadapa (6,725), and Anantapur (6,655), while lower numbers were recorded in Polavaram (669), ASR (1,063), Sri Sathya Sai (2,769), and Anakapalle (2,959). Authorities are ensuring that vaccines are allocated in proportion to number of girls.

Vaccination is being carried out at 1,645 primary and urban health centres equipped with cold-chain facilities. After receiving the shot, girls are monitored for 30 minutes to ensure safety, and officials confirmed that no adverse reactions have been reported so far.

The pace of vaccination is expected to increase, and the drive will continue uninterruptedly. In line with the directives of central government, AP has emerged as one of the leading states in implementing the vaccination programme.