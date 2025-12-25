Adding AI skills across education and workforce for Viksit Bharat: Centre

The Union Government has announced huge steps to inculcate Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in education and the workforce in tandem with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary has emphasised the need for people, institutions, and industries to collaborate more closely to prepare India’s workforce for an AI-driven future.
At a meeting on AI skilling in New Delhi, Chaudhary stated that teaching AI skills across schools, training centres, and workplaces is essential for India to remain relevant in a rapidly changing global economy and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, a press release from the Union Government stated.
Reviewing initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, including FutureSkills, TechSaksham 2.0 for women and AI training under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, the minister highlighted the importance of making AI learning practical and accessible. He noted that working people need to keep updating their skillset as technology continues to evolve.
The ministry identified key priorities, such as introducing basic AI lessons into existing vocational courses, improving training infrastructure, and promoting AI awareness from an early stage, strengthening partnerships with industry and keeping regulations flexible.
The meeting was seen as an important step in strengthening current programmes and reaffirmed the ministry’s role in helping Indians gain the skills needed to lead and thrive in an AI-enabled future.