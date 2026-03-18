Adani University, IIT Mandi sign 5-year pact to boost research, academic collaboration

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Ahmedabad: The Adani University on Wednesday signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi to boost academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

Under this partnership, both institutions will work together on joint research projects, co-author academic papers, and offer opportunities for student and faculty exchange.

The agreement also includes internships, collaborative research funding, and the organisation of seminars and conferences.