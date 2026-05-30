Adani Skills Education partners with Gujarat Government to transform 11 ITIs in Kutch

Bhuj: Adani Skills & Education (ASE) on Friday formalised two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat Government in a bid to transform 11 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Kutch through industry-linked skilling and employment-focused training.

ASE is the Adani Group's capability-building platform focused on creating scalable talent ecosystems aligned to industry and enterprise demand.

Cabinet Minister for Labour, Skill Development & Employment and Rural Development Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya, Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development & Employment Kantilal Amrutiya, senior leaders from Kutch district and representatives of the Gujarat Government attended the event, along with senior leadership from the Adani Group, faculty members and students from all 11 Government ITIs of Kutch.



As Kutch rapidly emerges as a major hub for renewable energy, logistics and industrial infrastructure, the initiative aims to equip local youth with the skills and exposure needed to participate in the region's next phase of growth.



The MoUs were formally exchanged at the GAIMS Auditorium in Bhuj during an event organised under ASE's 'Karma Utsav' platform, which celebrates the dignity of skilled work and students transitioning into meaningful nation-building careers. More than 650 students, educators, policymakers and industry representatives attended the programme, underscoring the growing importance of industry-linked skilling and workforce development in the region.

The collaboration will focus on curriculum enhancement, infrastructure modernisation, faculty development, practical exposure, on-the-job training and placement support to better align technical education with workforce needs.



As part of the programme, ASE distributed 'Skill2Employ' Letters of Invitation to students. Twenty-two students were recognised with Certificates of Excellence for their outstanding all-round performance, while 30 instructors received Certificates of Completion under ASE's Train-the-Trainer (TTT) programme. ITI graduates currently employed across the Adani ecosystem also shared their journeys from technical education to professional careers.

Addressing the gathering, Bavaliya emphasised the importance of industry-aligned skilling in building a self-reliant workforce.



"Our key objective is to provide global-level technical training to the youth and ensure every young person becomes self-reliant under the Skill India mission. Skilled youth are the foundation of a prosperous nation," he said.

Amrutiya encouraged students to leverage technical education opportunities to build meaningful careers.

"Skilled youth are the true strength of our nation and can contribute significantly to India's economic growth, national progress and nation building," he said.



Robin Bhowmik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ASE, said Kutch remains central to ASE's long-term skilling vision.



"Kutch is our karma bhoomi and we remain deeply invested in its future. Through our partnership with the Government of Gujarat and ITIs across the region, we aim to build a continuously skilled, industry-ready workforce capable of contributing across sectors and supporting long-term regional transformation," he said.



Through its Skill2Employ approach, ASE combines classroom learning with real-world operating exposure. Leveraging simulations, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), TTT programmes and globally benchmarked curricula, it aims to create a first-day, first-hour productive workforce.



The initiative aims to reduce talent migration and strengthen the region's skilled workforce, ensuring that Kutch's growth is increasingly powered by local talent.