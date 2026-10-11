Kachchh University launch Centre of Excellence to boost green energy jobs in Kutch

New Delhi: Adani Skills & Education (ASE) and Kachchh University on Sunday launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Green Energy in Gujarat's Bhuj to prepare local youth for employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, with the facility expected to train more than 10,000 students annually.

The initiative comes as Adani Group's green energy activities have generated more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kutch over the past two years, increasing demand for skilled workers to build, operate and maintain renewable energy infrastructure.

The facility, inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the university campus, will provide specialised training in solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies, wind energy systems, hybrid renewable systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and digital and industrial automation, according to the release.