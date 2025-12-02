Adani Skills and Education, KSU sign LoI to launch new industry-focused courses in Gujarat

Adani Skills and Education and Kaushalya – The Skill University (KSU) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on Monday to introduce a new range of industry-driven courses at KSU’s Shilaj campus.
According to an official statement, the collaboration will enable Adani Skills and Education to launch programs in green energy, ports, logistics, infrastructure, and construction.
The statement noted that a ‘Centre for Capacity Building and Training’ has been approved for the academic year 2025–26 with support from various industries.
Under the initiative, industries will partner with KSU to introduce new courses, fund capital and operational expenses, and conduct training programmes aligned with emerging technologies.
State skill development and employment minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, minister of state Kanti Amrutiya, and other officials were present at the event, the statement added.